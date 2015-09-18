AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Dutch prosecutors said on
Friday they had arrested two Syrians suspected of operating a
large people-smuggling ring that brought hundreds of Syrian
refugees into Europe.
Following a year-long investigation, Dutch authorities
arrested a 35-year-old Syrian man living in the southern city of
Eindhoven as well as his 26-year-old cousin.
Europol, Europe's police agency, is tracking as many as
30,000 suspected people smugglers who are taking advantage of
large flows into the continent of refugees escaping conflict in
the Middle East and Africa. [ID: nNrm8SCJpj]
The gang first approached refugees in Turkey, offering boat
trips to Greece and Italy for 7,000 euros ($8,003.80), Friday's
statement said. The road journey to other European countries,
including Denmark, Sweden and Germany, cost up to 1,500 euros
extra.
The smugglers then provided cars and drivers for refugees
passing through Greece, Austria and Hungary. Transit locations
were run out of Milan, Athens, Vienna and Budapest.
"In cooperation with others, he allegedly smuggled large
numbers of Syrians staying in Italy to the Netherlands and other
Western European countries," the statement said.
Payments, which were made by clients via money transfer,
were channelled via an "underground banker" to the Netherlands,
prosecutors said.
The Dutch investigation was assisted by authorities in
Germany, Italy, Austria and Hungary and coordinated by Europol.
($1 = 0.8746 euros)
