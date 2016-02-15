PRAGUE Turkey and Greece may not be able to contain the flow of migrants into the European Union so a "plan B" needs to be readied to help protect Bulgaria and Macedonia's borders, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

"We do rely on the action plan between the European Union and Turkey working. (And) I would like to see a nice surprise from our Greek colleagues," Fico said after a summit of the prime ministers of central and eastern European countries.

"But I have to admit I am quite pessimistic. This is why we also spoke about a plan B that is about securing the borders of Macedonia and Bulgaria."

