By Marc Jones LONDON, Nov 5 New economic forecasts from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Thursday showed the Syrian refugee crisis was starting to take its toll on its central European heartland and other affected countries. The development bank also signalled more troubles for Ukraine and Greece, with both countries' projections cut by four or more percentage points either for this year or 2016. But it signalled that Russia's recession-hit economy may be past the worst. "On current projections, 2015 will be the fifth year of consecutive slowdown in average growth - from 4.6 per cent in 2010-11 to 0.2 per cent in 2015," the EBRD said of its 36-country overall region. "The balance of risks in the forecast is tilted towards the downside," it added, saying concerns about the broader impact of a possible end to record low U.S. interest rates and geopolitical risks remained high. For the first time it also detailed the strains on its region from the hundreds of thousands of migrants currently streaming out of Syria, Iraq and parts of north Africa. Turkey, now one of the EBRD's biggest countries of operation, is estimated to be hosting more than two million refugees, while in Jordan they now account for almost one-fifth of the population. These countries saw their growth forecasts for next year cut by 0.2 and 0.4 percent respectively, while Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Macedonia and Greece, which are all on the main refugee transit routes, are expected to be negatively affected too. "This massive influx has strained public services, government finances and labour markets," the report said. Turkey's economy is seen slowing to 2.8 percent next year amid worries about its vulnerability to moves up in global borrowing costs and the recent flare-up in Kurdish tensions. Nearby Greece has seen more than 580,000 refugees enter its territory this year through a sea border with Turkey, creating a tough logistical, financial and humanitarian challenge for the cash-strapped country. Still reeling from its recent near-exit from the euro, Greece had its forecast for next year slashed by 4.4 percent, leaving it facing another a 2.4 percent contraction. That is far worse than the 1.3 percent fall forecast by the European Commission on Thursday. Greece only became an EBRD country of operation this year. Ukraine also saw a big cut. It is now expected to see its economy slump by an eyewatering 11.5 percent this year, more than double the 5 percent it forecast at the start of 2015. The EBRD did however predict the country would emerge from recession next year, predicting 3 percent growth. It also sees the slump in regional giant Russia bottoming out. The economy is still expected to shrink by 1.2 percent next year but that is 0.6 percent better than what was predicted in May, and would be a big improvement on the 4.2 percent contraction seen this year. "The recession is expected to ease in 2016 as the economy adjusts to lower oil prices," the EBRD said, although it added that without economic reform Russia's long-term growth rate would stay low, at around 1 to 2 percent. Current forecast 2015 2016 EBRD Region 0.2 1.6 Central Europe and the 3.0 2.9 Baltic states Croatia 0.9 0.5 Estonia 2.0 2.8 Hungary 2.9 2.1 Latvia 2.3 3.1 Lithuania 1.7 3.0 Poland 3.4 3.3 Slovak Republic 3.1 3.2 Slovenia 2.3 2.0 South-eastern 1.6 1.6 Europe1 Albania 2.3 3.3 Bosnia and 2.8 3.0 Herzegovina Bulgaria 1.8 2.0 Cyprus 1.0 1.7 FYR Macedonia 3.5 3.5 Greece -1.5 -2.4 Kosovo 2.0 3.0 Montenegro 3.0 4.0 Romania 3.5 3.7 Serbia 0.5 1.8 Eastern Europe -5.1 1.4 and the Caucasus1 Armenia 2.3 2.0 Azerbaijan 3.0 2.5 Belarus -3.5 -1.0 Georgia 2.5 2.6 Moldova -2.0 0.0 Ukraine -11.5 2.0 Turkey 3.0 2.8 Russia -4.2 -1.2 Central Asia1 3.8 3.9 Kazakhstan 1.2 1.5 Kyrgyz Republic 5.0 3.9 Mongolia 3.3 5.0 Tajikistan 5.0 4.5 Turkmenistan 8.5 8.5 Uzbekistan 7.5 7.2