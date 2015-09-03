FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The European Central Bank has no role to play in Europe's migrant crisis, its president Mario Draghi said on Thursday, expressing "horror" at recent deaths of migrants trying to reach the EU.

"Really any European should be horrified by the tragic loss of life happening on our doorstep," Draghi told a news conference in Frankfurt followng the ECB's policy meeting.

"The ECB simply doesn't have any democratic mandate to act in this sphere so it's a question for our elected leaders, but this certainly shouldn't hamper our most heartfelt participation to what is happening."

Hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing wars, as well as economic migrants escaping poverty, have arrived in the European Union, confounding EU leaders and feeding the rise of right wing populists.

Thousands have drowned in the Mediterranean and many others have died travelling over land, including 71 people found in the back of an abandoned truck in Austria last week. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)