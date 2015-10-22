VALLETTA Oct 22 The hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants entering Europe will have a major economic effect but it is too early to say in what way, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"We are at the time when we can only make inferences," Draghi told a news conference.

But he added: "It is clearly a very significant increase in labour supply."

He said this would require investment but how much or in what form was as yet unclear. (Writting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Alison Williams)