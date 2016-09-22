CAIRO, Sept 22 Egyptian authorities have
arrested four crew members of a boat carrying almost 600
migrants which capsized off Egypt's coast, killing at least 43,
judicial sources said on Thursday.
The boat sank on Wednesday in the Mediterranean off Burg
Rashid, a village in Egypt's northern Beheira province where the
sea and the Nile meet. Rescue workers have so far saved 169
people, which means the death toll could hit several hundred.
Prosecutors ordered the crew members jailed for four days
while an investigation takes place. The rescued migrants have
been released.
Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail pledged the
government's full support for the continuing rescue mission and
said those responsible must be brought to justice. The military
said in a statement it was conducting the rescue operation.
The boat had been carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and
Somali migrants, officials said. It was not immediately clear
where the boat had been heading, though officials said they
believed it was going to Italy.
More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from
the African coast over the summer months, particularly from
Libya, where people-traffickers operate with relative impunity,
but also from Egypt.
Migrants who survived a shipwreck off the Greek island of
Crete in June said their boat had set sail from Egypt. About 320
migrants and refugees drowned in that incident.
Some 206,400 migrants and refugees have crossed the
Mediterranean this year, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
More than 2,800 deaths were recorded between January and
June, compared with 1,838 during the same period last year.
Some 1.3 million migrants reached Europe's shores last year
fleeing war and economic hardship, prompting bitter rows among
European countries over how to share responsibility.
If they survive the perilous maritime journey, migrants this
year face much tougher European Union border controls.
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones)