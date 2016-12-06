(This is part of a special report on the sinking of a migrant
ship in April.)
By Stephen Grey and Amina Ismail
CAIRO Dec 6 In Egypt, the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has been the target of bitter
criticism and even violent protest this year.
Protests at the agency's Cairo headquarters - including one
man setting himself on fire - have been led by Oromos, the
single biggest ethnic group in Ethiopia.
The Oromos say the UNHCR - which by agreement with the
Egyptian government has responsibility for determining asylum
applications in Egypt - has routinely rejected their asylum
claims. The Oromos claim the UN agency has been hostile to their
allegations of discrimination, persecution and even torture by
the government of Ethiopia. Protests and a government crackdown
in Ethiopia have left 140 (the government estimate) or 314
(Human Rights Watch) dead since July and pushed thousands of
people to flee the country.
UNHCR said the criticism is unfounded. It conceded there had
been delays to processing applications but said those were
caused by a shortage of resources.
It was "absolutely not true to say we reject everyone," said
Tariq Argaz, a UNHCR spokesman.
Nevertheless, an increasing number of Oromos in Cairo have
tried to get to Europe this year. Almost half of the estimated
150 Ethiopians who drowned in a sinking on April 9 joined the
voyage straight from the UNHCR protest, according to relatives
and survivors, who said the UN agency effectively pushed them to
risk the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean.
"We have come to feel in Cairo, it is Europe or death!" said
Arafat Abdulrahman, an Oromo who lost several friends in the
April disaster. He set off for Italy himself and arrived safely
in July.
SELF IMMOLATION
Muaz Mahmud, the Oromo migrant who lost his wife Duniya and
their two-month-old baby in the shipwreck, is furious with the
UN. "If our case had been taken seriously we would have waited
for the UN to make a decision," he said. "We wouldn't have dared
to leave. But we lost hope."
Mahmud, 25, said he fled Ethiopia after being arrested for
protesting. He said police had tortured him with electric
shocks. "'You don't have the right to speak,'" he said they told
him. "'If you want to be silent and live silently, you go ahead
and live silently.'"
Mohammed Seid, public relations director of Ethiopia's
Office for Government Communications Affairs, said no
law-abiding citizens had reason to fear the government.
"Ethiopia is governed by rules," he said. "Opposition
activity that is not criminal in nature, or does not involve
violence, is not illegal in Ethiopia."
Seid said that Oromos who make it to Europe or the United
States often lie to win asylum. "In their bid to find shelter,
or be handed green cards, residency status or have their asylum
bids accepted, any pretext is claimed," he said. "But the main
reason is economic ... Traffickers lure them through false
promises of easy wealth."
In late April, UNHCR in Cairo agreed to work with Oromo
groups to resolve the growing dispute there. But 40 or so
refugees remained camped outside the agency's office. In July,
Getu Ayana, 26, doused himself with petrol and lit a match.
Another migrant, Asli Nure, tried to put out the flames. Her
clothes caught alight, and both died. According to other Oromos,
the self-immolation was in protest at the high number of
rejected asylum claims.
Argaz, the UNHCR spokesman, said staff helped get the two
medical attention. He said every refugee application is treated
on its merits and processed in a transparent and fair way.
Abdo Mohamed, chairman of the Oromo Sons Refugee Association
in Cairo, said frustrations remains. "The UNHCR have promised to
work on this issue but they are still rejecting people," he
said.
(Edited by Simon Robinson)