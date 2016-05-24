German Chancellor Angela Merkel bids farewell to Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas following a government meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace, Germany, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

GRANSEE, Germany Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas said on Tuesday he would not exclude the possibility of his country taking in refugees directly from Turkey or other countries.

Roivas said his country had agreed to take refugees from Greece and Italy and this was "ongoing work".

"But I would definitely not rule out (taking them from) Turkey or any other country as well so we are willing to do that, of course," he told Reuters during a visit to Germany, where he took part in a meeting of Germany's cabinet at Meseberg palace 60 km (37 miles) north of Berlin.

More than a million migrants arrived in Europe last year.

In an effort to stem arrivals, the European Union and Ankara signed a deal in March under which, for every Syrian refugee returned to Turkey, another would be resettled from Turkey to the EU.

In the longer run, once EU states were satisfied Turkey had stopped the flow, the EU would admit more refugees directly from Turkey, though that would be voluntary.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)