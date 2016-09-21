(Corrects last paragraph to show it is Eritrea which accounted
for 5 pct of refugees to Europe)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 21 The European Investment
Bank is set to lend Ethiopia $200 million to build two industry
parks that will employ 30,000 refugees in a move aimed at
curbing migration to Europe, the bank said on Wednesday.
The Horn of Africa country hosts more than 743,000 refugees
and asylum seekers from neighbouring countries, many of whom use
its camps as way stations on a longer journey to Europe.
The bank said the 30,000 refugees will be among 100,000
people who will be employed altogether in a scheme that will
cost $500 million. The World Bank, Britain, and other EU nations
will provide the rest of the financing.
"We know that Ethiopia is for many a stopping point before
making the dangerous onward journey to final destinations in
Europe," said Werner Hoyer, the EIB's president.
"Initiatives and projects like this provide people with a
choice to stay closer to home and an opportunity for economic
growth as well," he added in a statement.
Over 161,000 Eritrean refugees currently reside in Ethiopia,
the majority of whom say they fled the prospect of unlimited
service in the Eritrean military.
More than 33,000 Eritreans sought asylum in Europe last
year, the European Union says.
Eritrea accounts for five percent of the refugees and
migrants to have reached European shores so far this year,
according to data obtained from the United Nations refugee
agency UNHCR.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Balmforth)