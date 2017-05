Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

PRAGUE An agreement between the European Union and Turkey on curbing the flow of migrants into Europe as been approved, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.

"Agreement with Turkey approved. All illegal migrants who arrive to Greece from Turkey starting March 20 will be returned!" Sobotka said on Twitter.

