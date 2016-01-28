BRUSSELS Jan 28 The European Union border agency said on Thursday the number of Syrians arriving on Greek islands in the hope of claiming asylum in Europe had declined in recent months, while Iraqi arrivals had risen.

The shifting numbers partly reflect how registration and identification of migrants has improved in Greece over the last quarter, meaning fewer people pass under false nationality.

The 28-nation bloc has failed to curb or control the influx of refugees and migrants, with more than one million arriving in Europe last year, heading mainly towards the EU's biggest economy, Germany.

While the number is low compared to some 500 million people living in the EU, the uneven distribution of arrivals among member states has put major pressure on public and security services in some, as well as fuelling support for anti-migrant nationalists and populists across the bloc.

Much of the EU debate on how to handle the influx has focused on distinguishing people fleeing war and thus eligible for international protection from labour migrants seeking better lives without being under immediate threat.

"The percentage of declared Syrians among all of the migrants landing on the Greek islands has fallen considerably in the last several months," Frontex said, adding that some 39 percent of those arriving in Greece in December were Syrians, compared to 43 percent in November and 51 percent in October.

Syrian nationality has been a common answer to the question of origin as people fleeing the five-year-old civil war in the Middle East country are seen as standing a higher chance of successful asylum applications.

At the same time, Iraqis accounted for a fourth of those who reached Greece from Turkey last month, more than double the share reported for the two previous months.

Frontex said between a quarter and a third of those landing in Greece were Afghans, who are generally considered to stand lower chances of getting asylum than people coming from Syria or Iraq, where much territory is controlled by Islamic State. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)