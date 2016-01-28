BRUSSELS Jan 28 The European Union border
agency said on Thursday the number of Syrians arriving on Greek
islands in the hope of claiming asylum in Europe had declined in
recent months, while Iraqi arrivals had risen.
The shifting numbers partly reflect how registration and
identification of migrants has improved in Greece over the last
quarter, meaning fewer people pass under false nationality.
The 28-nation bloc has failed to curb or control the influx
of refugees and migrants, with more than one million arriving in
Europe last year, heading mainly towards the EU's biggest
economy, Germany.
While the number is low compared to some 500 million people
living in the EU, the uneven distribution of arrivals among
member states has put major pressure on public and security
services in some, as well as fuelling support for anti-migrant
nationalists and populists across the bloc.
Much of the EU debate on how to handle the influx has
focused on distinguishing people fleeing war and thus eligible
for international protection from labour migrants seeking better
lives without being under immediate threat.
"The percentage of declared Syrians among all of the
migrants landing on the Greek islands has fallen considerably in
the last several months," Frontex said, adding that some 39
percent of those arriving in Greece in December were Syrians,
compared to 43 percent in November and 51 percent in October.
Syrian nationality has been a common answer to the question
of origin as people fleeing the five-year-old civil war in the
Middle East country are seen as standing a higher chance of
successful asylum applications.
At the same time, Iraqis accounted for a fourth of those who
reached Greece from Turkey last month, more than double the
share reported for the two previous months.
Frontex said between a quarter and a third of those landing
in Greece were Afghans, who are generally considered to stand
lower chances of getting asylum than people coming from Syria or
Iraq, where much territory is controlled by Islamic State.
