By Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft
LUXEMBOURG, April 20 EU foreign ministers
promised on Monday to do more to stop migrant deaths in the
Mediterranean by increasing rescues and catching traffickers,
stung by a weekend tragedy that killed up to 700 people off the
Libyan coast.
Many European governments have long been reluctant to fund
rescue operations in the Mediterranean for fear of encouraging
more people to make the crossing in search of a better life in
Europe, but they now face outrage over the refugee deaths.
"What's at stake is the reputation of the European Union,"
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters as he
arrived for a meeting with EU peers in Luxembourg.
"We can't have a European emergency and an Italian answer."
The foreign ministers held a minute of silence at the start
of their meeting and are being joined by interior ministers
later for an emergency discussion of the migration crisis.
Northern European Union countries have so far largely left
rescue operations to southern states such as Italy. In the week
prior to the weekend's tragedy, the Italian coast guard rescued
almost 8,000 migrants in the Mediterranean, according to the
European Commission, the EU's executive.
At least 3,500 people, many of them fleeing poverty and
fighting in Africa, died trying to cross the Mediterranean to
reach Europe in 2014, according to the United Nations.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, also an Italian,
said she was determined to build a "common sense of
responsibility" to tackle the crisis and that EU leaders are
considering an emergency summit in Brussels this week.
It was the European Union's "moral duty to concentrate our
responsibility as Europeans to prevent these kind of tragedies
from happening again and again," Mogherini said.
"We must build a common sense of European responsibility ...
knowing that there is no easy solution, no magic solution."
CAMPS, MORE RESCUES
Solutions aired by ministers on their way into the
Luxembourg conference centre included a call by Britain to crack
down on smugglers in North Africa who charge thousands of
dollars to load people onto rubber dinghies and fishing boats.
Austria said it supported an Italian proposal to set up
camps in the Middle East and Africa where people can request
asylum on site without having to risk their lives crossing the
Mediterranean to reach Europe.
France's Europe Minister Harlem Desir said the EU's Triton
border protection operation, which replaced a more comprehensive
Italian search-and-rescue operation dubbed Mare Nostrum last
year, was not enough and its scope was too limited.
Triton was launched in November last year with seven boats,
two planes and one helicopter - much smaller than Mare Nostrum,
which had far greater air and sea rescue capabilities, using
radar, aircraft and drones. The Triton monthly budget is 2.9
million euros ($3.12 million), a third of Mare Nostrum's.
"We need resources, much more substantial resources for this
operation of border control, border surveillance and ... when
necessary to help for people who are threatened with being
shipwrecked," Desir said.
Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing
stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean. Once the migrants
are taken out of the sea by the Egyptians or the Tunisians, they
could be taken to North African ports.
