BRUSSELS The European Union's executive arm on Tuesday confirmed it will set up a 3-billion euro (£2 billion) fund for two years to help Turkey support Syrian refugees and also stem the influx of migrants seeking to enter Europe.

The EU's common budget would provide 500 million euros and the Commission gave the 28 member states four weeks, until Dec. 21, to declare their contributions to the remaining 2.5 billion euros. Most governments have not said how much they will offer, leaving it unclear if the facility will reach 3 billion euros.

The fund was offered to Ankara last month as part of a package of measures to ease Europe's migration crisis and which EU leaders plan to finalise at a summit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Sunday.

The summit was called on Monday. Turkey has yet to say that the details of the accord have been finalised and EU officials have said elements of the deal are still open to amendment.

