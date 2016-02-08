BRUSSELS Feb 8 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
threatened in November to flood Europe with migrants if European
Union leaders did not offer him a better deal to help manage the
Middle East refugee crisis, a Greek news website said on Monday.
Publishing what it said were minutes of a tense meeting last
November, the euro2day.gr financial news website revealed deep
mutual irritation and distrust in talks between Erdogan and the
EU's two top officials, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.
The EU officials were trying to enlist Ankara's help in
stemming an influx of Syrian refugees and migrants into Europe.
Over a million arrived last year, most crossing the narrow sea
gap between Turkey and islands belonging to EU member Greece.
Tusk's European Council and Juncker's European Commission
declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the document,
and Erdogan's office in Ankara had no immediate comment.
The account of the meeting, in English, was produced in
facsimile on the website. It does not state when or where the
meeting took place, but it appears to have been on Nov. 16 in
Antalya, Turkey, where the three met after a G20 summit there.
"We can open the doors to Greece and Bulgaria anytime and we
can put the refugees on buses ... So how will you deal with
refugees if you don't get a deal? Kill the refugees?" Erdogan
was quoted in the text as telling the EU officials.
It also quoted him as demanding 6 billion euros over two
years. When Juncker made clear only half that amount was on
offer, he said Turkey didn't need the EU's money anyway.
The EU eventually agreed a 3 billion euro fund to improve
conditions for refugees in Turkey, revive Ankara's long-stalled
accession talks and accelerate visa-free travel for Turks in
exchange for Ankara curbing the numbers of migrants pouring into
neighbouring Greece.
In heated exchanges, Erdogan often interrupted Juncker and
Tusk, the purported minutes show, accusing the EU of deceiving
Turkey and Juncker personally of being disrespectful to him.
The Turkish leader was also quoted as telling Juncker, a
former prime minister of tiny Luxembourg, to show more respect
to the 80-million-strong Turkey. "Luxembourg is just like a
little town in Turkey," he was quoted as saying.
The tense dialogue highlighted the depth of mutual suspicion
at a time when the EU is banking on Turkish help to alleviate
its worst migration crisis since World War Two.
The EU says the flow of people from Turkey, which hosts more
than 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has not decreased in any
significant way since the bloc's joint summit with Ankara in
November, when they had agreed the fund for refugees there.
