ISTANBUL The European Union will have to accept the consequences if it decides to halt membership negotiations with Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"If they resort to such ways, they will have to live with the results," Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber. "If the EU is making threats to freeze accession talks, these threats don't have any basis here."

His comments came after the bloc's top official in charge of ties with Turkey told Reuters in an interview that Ankara must reverse its post-coup crackdown on civil rights or risk an end to accession talks.

