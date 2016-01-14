BRUSSELS Jan 14 Keeping Europe's passport-free
travel zone, the Schengen area, is crucial to the economic
well-being of the single currency area, the chairman of euro
zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on
Thursday.
Asked to explain the link between passport free travel and
the euro, made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Dijsselbloem said
maintaining Schengen was crucial for the political ideal of
Europe and its open borders.
"It is crucial for the economic cooperation and development
of Europe," he said. "To establish that we need to protect our
outside borders and do that very quickly, we need to work
closely with Turkey," he said.
"What is happening now, is that more and more member states
are individually taking measures at their borders, in their
asylum procedures, etc. We have to be very careful -- this is
going to be a negative spiral going down and down and down. I
don't' want that," Dijsselbloem said.
