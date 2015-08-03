PARIS Aug 3 France's interior minister, Bernard
Cazeneuve, said he had called on Britain to provide more help in
dismantling illegal immigration networks as the two countries
deepen cooperation to tackle a migrant crisis at the French port
of Calais.
The city has become a focal point for a huge influx of
migrants entering Europe to escape poverty and violence in the
Middle East and Africa, with thousands seeking to make illegal
and dangerous crossings into England via the Channel Tunnel.
Cazeneuve told French newspaper La Croix in an interview
published on its website on Monday that cooperation between
French and British secret services and police had enabled them
to break up 17 people-smuggling networks so far this year.
"I think we need to go further, and I've asked my British
counterpart for an additional effort by his services," Cazeneuve
told La Croix.
Britain and France on Sunday urged other European Union
states to help them tackle the growing crisis. The British
government said it would fund a significant boost in the number
of private security guards patrolling the French entrance to the
under-sea rail link operated by Eurotunnel.
Nightly attempts by large groups of the estimated 5,000
migrants in Calais to force their way through the tunnel linking
France and Britain have provoked public anger and severely
disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries.
Cazeneuve told La Croix that a "global" solution was needed
to the crisis and that it was necessary to work with the
migrants' countries of origin, in particular Niger.
He said he hoped to organise a joint visit to the African
country with French, British, Spanish, Italian and German
ministers, as well as EU migration commissioner Dimitris
Avramopoulos.
"I'm currently working to make this visit happen in the
coming weeks," Cazeneuve said.
He said structures also needed to be put in place in Italy
to enable authorities to distinguish between asylum seekers and
illegal immigrants, and to negotiate processes with the
countries of origin for the immediate return of the latter.
"Europe's efforts to combat illegal immigration networks
must be reinforced," Cazeneuve said. "We must also show
solidarity and share the hosting of asylum seekers."
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Ralph Boulton)