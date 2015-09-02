* Migrants target station as port, tunnel security raised
* Passengers trapped aboard dark, stifling trains
* France wants to cut intrusions to zero - minister
* SNCF to erect further 13 km of security fencing
CALAIS, France, Sept 2 Hundreds of migrants
poured overnight onto the high-speed railway linking Paris with
London near the French port of Calais, a police source said on
Wednesday, stranding thousands of passengers aboard Eurostar
trains for hours.
The migrants took to the tracks around Calais-Frethun
station, the latest target for those trying to reach Britain,
forcing French rail operator SNCF to halt services near the
entrance to the Channel Tunnel.
About 3,000 to 4,000 migrants from the Middle East, Asia and
Africa live in camps around Calais, dodging police as they try
to get aboard trains and trucks heading for Britain through the
tunnel or on car ferries.
Five Eurostar high-speed trains were blocked for hours and
passengers in one were asked to listen out for any sounds of
migrants climbing onto the carriage roofs. Many sat in dark,
stifling trains after SNCF had to shut down the power supply.
A spokeswoman for Eurotunnel said that as security
is tightened at Calais port and the Channel Tunnel entrance, the
migrants are looking for new entry points such as
Calais-Frethun. The station lies about 5 km (three miles)
inland, just outside the zone controlled by Eurotunnel.
The tunnel operator also said it would share know-how with
SNCF, which is to erect 13 km (8 miles) of security fencing
along the rail network.
At the start of the year, the migrants who are fleeing
conflict and poverty in their home countries mainly targeted
trucks bound for ferries or the tunnel. As fences there were
erected, they targeted the tunnel entrance itself before turning
their sights to the railway station beyond.
Earlier this week, migrants were still trying to get into
trucks and even the cars of tourists queueing up to enter the
ferry port.
The transport disruption at Calais coincided with protests
at Budapest rail station in Hungary where hundreds of migrants
wanting to board trains for Germany were shut out on Tuesday by
officials.
Eurostar said on its Twitter feed that three of the blocked
trains later continued on their route to London early on
Wednesday, while two others returned to their departure stations
in London and Paris.
ZERO INTRUSIONS
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said France would
start legal proceedings against all those who are arrested
during intrusion attempts. "Our target is to reduce the number
of intrusions to zero," Cazeneuve said on radio Europe 1.
Cazeneuve said nine people have died this year trying to
make the crossing.
Passengers on one of the London-bound trains, which stopped
less than a mile (1.6 km) from the tunnel, were told at one
point to keep very quiet and listen for the sound of people
climbing on the roof.
A helicopter with a searchlight then circled the train as
guards walked the tracks looking for migrants, but seemingly
none was spotted. Migrants usually scatter when the police
arrive, only to return later to try again.
With the power out, passengers on that train sat in the dark
for nearly four hours. The heat and mugginess rose as staff
walked the aisles with wind-up torches. A woman in business
class wept and many passengers said they could not breathe in
the stifling air.
Eurostar then pulled the train back to Calais, where
passengers disembarked for fresh air and bottled water. The
company has offered to exchange tickets.
