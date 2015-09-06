PARIS/MARSEILLE, Sept 6 French far-right leader
Marine Le Pen accused Germany on Sunday of looking to lower
wages and hire "slaves" by opening its doors to thousands of
migrants and refugees.
The European Union's largest economy has been dealing with a
record influx of refugees in recent weeks, with thousands of
them crossing its borders in the past days, many travelling
through Austria from Hungary where they had been stranded
against their will for days.
"Germany probably thinks its population is moribund, and it
is probably seeking to lower wages and continue to recruit
slaves through mass immigration," Marine Le Pen told supporters
at a meeting in the southeastern city of Marseille, a key French
destination for migrants from north Africa.
Polls have been suggesting that Le Pen, known for her strong
speeches against immigration, could make it to the second,
run-off round of the presidential election in 2017, but that she
would then lose.
Immigration has been a rising worry in French public
opinion. Another poll showed on Sunday that French people were
against softening rules to access refugee status, including for
Syrians fleeing civil war.
Unlike Le Pen, President Francois Hollande has been backing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders wrote a joint
letter to EU leaders to press for a mechanism for resettling
refugees across all member states.
And thousands marched in Paris and several other cities
across France on Saturday to show their solidarity with asylum
seekers.
Germany, with relatively liberal asylum laws and generous
benefits, is the EU's biggest recipient of people fleeing war in
the Middle East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.
Berlin expects 800,000 refugees and migrants this year.
Le Pen accused Germany, which has the EU's lowest
unemployment rate, of imposing its immigration policy on the EU.
"Germany seeks not only to rule our economy, it wants to
force us to accept hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers," she
said, adding that France did not have the means or the desire to
open its doors "to the world's misery".
French opposition leader and former president Nicolas
Sarkozy also said on Saturday Europe could not welcome all
migrants and urged the creation of zones to sort asylum seekers
before they enter the EU's open-border area.
