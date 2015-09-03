PARIS, Sept 3 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
said images of a drowned Syrian toddler on a Turkish beach
showed the need for urgent action by Europe to address the
migrant crisis.
"He had a name: Alyan Kurdi. Urgent action required - A
Europe-wide mobilisation is urgent," he wrote on his Twitter
feed on Thursday.
The picture of three year-old Kurdi's body washed up in the
Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, leading
news bulletins and front pages in the traditional press too,
and spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of
developed nations in helping refugees.
His family had been trying to emigrate to Canada after
fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told
a Canadian newspaper on Thursday.
Italy, France and Germany have signed a joint document
calling for a review of current European Union rules on granting
asylum and a "fair" distribution of migrants within the EU, the
Italian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on other European
Union countries to take a greater share of the refugees fleeing
to the bloc, as her government struggles to cope with a record
number of arrivals. A meeting of EU interior ministers is due to
take place on Sept 14.
France's Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve wrote in
France's Liberation newspaper on Wednesday that France had been
at the forefront of organising help for migrants and had already
undertaken reforms on asylum rights.
He cited 8,000 new places in reception centres for asylum
seekers.
