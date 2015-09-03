(Updates with Hollande phone call to Merkel, background)
PARIS, Sept 3 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
said images of a drowned Syrian toddler on a Turkish beach
showed the need for urgent action by Europe to address the
migrant crisis.
"He had a name: Aylan Kurdi. Urgent action required - A
Europe-wide mobilisation is urgent," he wrote on his Twitter
feed on Thursday.
The picture of three year-old Kurdi's body washed up in the
Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, leading
news bulletins and front pages in the traditional press too,
and spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of
developed nations in helping refugees.
His family had been trying to emigrate to Canada after
fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told
a Canadian newspaper on Thursday.
Italy, France and Germany have signed a joint document
calling for a review of current European Union rules on granting
asylum and a "fair" distribution of migrants within the EU, the
Italian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on other European
Union countries to take a greater share of the refugees fleeing
to the bloc as her government struggles to cope with a record
number of arrivals.
A meeting of EU interior ministers is due to take place on
Sept. 14.
A source close to French President Francois Hollande said
Merkel and Hollande spoke by telephone earlier on Thursday on
the subject and that he would make a statement later in the day.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve wrote in France's
Liberation newspaper on Wednesday that France had been at the
forefront of organising help for migrants and had already
undertaken reforms on asylum rights.
He said more needed to be done, but repeated the French
position that the EU would need to act together and that
economic migrants should be dissuaded from coming to Europe.
An opinion poll published on Wednesday showed 56 percent of
French people did not want their country to open its doors to
more migrants.
The poll conducted via internet on Sept. 1-2 by the Elabe
polling firm specifically asked respondents if France should
take refugees fleeing Syria, BFM said.
Public opinion in Germany appears more favourable than
France. Some 60 percent of Germans believe their country can
cope with the migrant influx, according to a poll published by
broadcaster ZDF on Friday that said the pro-migrant tally had
risen from 54 percent a month earlier.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Andrew Callus and Brian Love;
Editing by John Stonestreet and Anna Willard)