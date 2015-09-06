PARIS, Sept 6 A majority of French people are
against softening rules to access refugee status, a poll showed
on Sunday even as thousands poured to the streets to show their
solidarity with migrants seeking asylum in Europe.
Around 8,500 people marched in Paris on Saturday carrying
banners such as "Refugees welcome". Other demonstrations took
place in several cities across the country.
But a poll conducted by Odoxa for Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en
France daily showed 55 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed were
opposed to an easing of rules for migrants asking for refugee
status, including Syrians fleeing civil war.
Thirty-three percent thought France was less hospitable to
war refugees than Germany, which opened its door to several
hundred thousands of migrants in the last months, while 44
percent thought they are on the same line.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition is expected to
agree on a series of measures on Sunday, including cutting red
tape to facilitate the construction of asylum shelters,
increasing funds for federal states and towns, and speeding up
asylum procedures.
The picture of three year-old Aylan Kurdi's body washed up
in the Aegean resort of Bodrum spawned sympathy and outrage at
the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the images showed the need for
urgent action by Europe to address the crisis.
France is now considering joining a coalition conducting air
strikes on Islamic State in Syria, Le Monde said on its website
on Saturday, quoting an unnamed "high level source".
Such a decision would likely be broadly endorsed
politically, former prime minister and conservative candidate to
presidency Alain Juppe said on Sunday.
"I think there could be quite a large agreement on this," he
told reporters from Europe 1 radio, iTele TV and Le Monde daily
when asked whether there would be a consensus if President
Francois Hollande was to decide air strikes on Syria.
In the Odoxa poll, 61 percent said they would back France
taking part in a coalition sending ground troops to Syria to
fight Islamic State.
France was the first country to join the U.S.-led coalition
carrying out air strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, but had ruled
out doing so in Syria, fearing that would benefit President
Bashar al-Assad.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Clelia Oziel)