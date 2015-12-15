BRUSSELS Dec 15 Some 108,000 migrants arrived
in Greece in November, roughly half the number recorded the
previous month, as worsening weather conditions make crossing
the Mediterranean from Turkey even more dangerous, the EU border
agency Frontex said.
Greece has been a key point of entry for irregular migrants
as the European Union struggles with its worst migration crisis
since World War Two. On Tuesday, the bloc rolled out proposals
aimed at stemming the influx.
The agency also said a total of 1.55 million irregular
border crossings into the EU were registered between January and
November. The total number of irregular immigrants is lower,
however, as many people are counted twice.
Frontex said some 715,000 people arrived in Greek islands in
the first 11 months of the year, 16 times the number in the same
period the year before, with Syrians dominating among the group,
followed by Afghans and Iraqis.
The agency said the number of people crossing by boat from
Libya to Italy fell again last month from October to 3,200
people, bringing the 11-month total to 144,000 via this route,
with most arrivals coming from Eritrea and Nigeria. That was 10
percent fewer than in the same period in 2014, it added.
For the Western Balkans route - on which migrants tend to
arrive in Greece, exit the EU through Macedonia and re-enter in
Hungary or Croatia - Frontex gave the number for November at
164,000, down a fifth from October.
But it said the figure for the January-November period
reached nearly 667,000 and marks a 22-fold rise from the first
11 months of 2014.
