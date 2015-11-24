BERLIN Nov 24 France and Germany are proposing a 10 billion euro ($10.65 billion) fund to help tackle the refugee crisis facing Europe, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday at an event in Berlin.

Macron said other European countries could join in the fund. ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)