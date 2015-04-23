By Chris Scicluna
| VALETTA, April 23
VALETTA, April 23 An imam and a bishop led a
poignant inter-faith funeral service on Malta on Thursday for 24
drowned migrants, the only victims whose bodies were recovered
from the Mediterranean in the weekend shipwreck that shocked
Europe.
The dead were picked up by the Italian vessel Gregoretti and
brought to Malta on Monday after their vessel capsized and sank
early on Sunday morning. As many as 900 people are believed to
have died.
Twenty-eight survivors were taken to Italy. The overwhelming
majority of victims were never found, locked below decks and
sinking along with the boat. The captain has been arrested in
Italy on suspicion of homicide, people smuggling and causing a
shipwreck.
The disaster brought the death toll so far this year to
around 1,800 desperate migrants drowned in the Mediterranean
while trying to cross, and prompted the EU to summon leaders of
its 28 member states for an emergency summit on Thursday.
European leaders were expected to reverse a decision they
took last year to halt search and rescue efforts at sea, which
human rights groups say led inevitably to the deaths.
The funeral ceremony in the island state, the EU's smallest
country, was conducted under a large tent just outside the
morgue of the Mater Dei Hospital in Malta's capital Valetta.
Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Prime
Minister Joseph Muscat, the EU Commissioner for Migration and
ministers from Italy and Greece watched as coffins of the 24
unidentified men, including four teenagers, were carried by
soldiers. The route was lined by bouquets of flowers which over
the past days were sent to the morgue by Maltese.
Imam Mohammed El Sadi thanked the Maltese and Italian
authorities for seeking to save the migrants. What had happened,
he said, should raise awareness of the migrants' plight.
Bishop Mario Grech called for humanitarian action motivated
by love, rather than the law.
"We can continue to read out the laws like lawyers do, but
that is not enough. The way of the law, the way of justice
should open itself to the way of love."
The migrants were to be taken in groups of six to be buried
at Malta's Addolorata Cemetery.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, with the hospital
morgue blanketed with flowers sent by local residents. A note
attached to one bouquet read: "R.I.P. brothers and sisters, you
matter".
"We proceeded out at sea with the hope of course to save as
many people as we could. But unfortunately we didn't arrive
quite in time to save the migrants," said visibly moved Maltese
Navy Lieutenant Mark Merceica, who attended the memorial.
"We were really disappointed, and you could feel this
through the entire crew, we were really hoping to arrive in
time."
(Editing by Peter Graff)