BERLIN After a journey of more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles) from Iraq to Germany, a three-year-old refugee boy died in an accident at a welcoming party in the town of Eschweiler, officials said on Thursday.

The boy was swinging on a rope hung between two large flower pots when one of them fell over and crushed him, state prosecutor Jost Schuetzeberg told Reuters.

"We've ordered an autopsy, there are no indications of a criminal offence," he added.

The boy attended the welcoming party, organised by local citizens and aid groups, together with his parents and his nine-year-old brother, city spokesman Rene Costantini said.

"It was a very tragic accident," he said, adding that the parents and the brother had been offered psychological help.

He said the Iraqi family had come to Eschweiler only four weeks ago, hoping for a better life in Germany.

