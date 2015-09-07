BERLIN, Sept 7 The right-wing opposition
Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said on Monday Germany
should shut its borders to asylum-seekers who want to enter via
safe third countries, as well as reinstate border controls to
stem a record influx of refugees.
Germany, Europe's biggest and richest economy with
relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits, expects
around 800,000 asylum seekers to arrive this year - equivalent
to around one percent of its population and by far the most of
any EU state affected by the migrant wave this year.
The AfD, which is hovering between 3 and 4.5 percent in
opinion polls, issued a proposed programme that stipulates: "The
right to apply for asylum in Germany should be revoked."
To "bring the asylum chaos under control", the AfD proposal
said asylum seekers would have to apply in German embassies in
their countries of origin or to EU or U.N. institutions. If war
or other circumstances made that impossible, they would have to
go to a German embassy in a neighbouring country.
Any attempts to apply for asylum at German borders should be
rejected and the people concerned refused entry, the AfD said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has welcomed migrants
and is letting Syrians seek asylum regardless of where they
enter the EU, suspending normal rules and accelerating a flow of
migrants north and west from the edges of the bloc.
While many Germans have welcomed the refugees, there have
also been some attacks on shelters. A poll published last week
showed half of Germans were worried the surging number of asylum
seekers in the country is overwhelming them and authorities.
The AfD said decisions should be made within 48 hours on
applications and those who apply without proof of nationality
and identity should be rejected within the same time frame.
Asylum seekers should only get non-cash benefits, it said.
The AfD also said all costs caused by asylum seekers should
be refunded by countries from which the migrants travelled to
Germany or Brussels should reduce Germany's EU contributions by
that amount.
The AfD was established in 2013 to oppose financial bailouts
to ailing euro zone countries like Greece and at its peak was
drawing around 9 percent in opinion polls.
But it has lost some popularity of late, largely due to
internal feuding which resulted in founder Bernd Lucke quitting
the party earlier this year and complaining of rising xenophobia
within the AfD.
