LONDON, Jan 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Germany has
launched a smartphone app to help hundreds of thousands of
migrants get to grips with the country they hope to make their
new home.
The app called Ankommen, which means "Arrive" in German,
offers guidance on the asylum process, a basic language course,
information on finding training and work, and a section on
German rules, values and culture.
Germany took in 1.1 million refugees and migrants last year,
more than any other European nation. Many are Syrians who have
trekked across Europe after fleeing war in their homeland.
Others include Eritreans, Afghans and Iraqis.
A website for the app describes it as "your companion for
the first few weeks in Germany" and calls on users to "become
part of society and join in".
The app is available in Arabic, Farsi, English, French and
German.
Information on gender equality was added following mass
sexual assaults on women during New Year's Eve celebrations in
Cologne and other cities, according to newspaper Der
Tagesspiegel.
Police investigations into the attacks are focussing on
asylum seekers and illegal migrants.
"Understanding how Germany works is the basis for getting on
well together," the app website says.
"Everyone has the same obligations and has to obey German
laws. But everyone has the same rights too. In this app you get
to know the rules of this country and learn what you have to pay
attention to."
The app was developed by German government agencies,
broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk and the Goethe-Institut
cultural body. It is currently for Android phones only, but an
iPhone version is coming in late January.
(Reporting by Emma Batha; Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org
to see more stories)