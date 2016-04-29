POTSDAM, Germany Migrants should no longer be able to get to Germany and Europe via the Balkan route, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Friday, adding that was concerned refugee numbers would rise with people now coming via Libya and Italy.

"It's clear that the Balkan route is a thing of the past and no longer will or should be a place again from where people will be waved through to Germany and Austria and to the centre of Europe," he said at a news conference in Potsdam.

"Now the issue is alternative routes - on the Balkan route and also we are of course concerned that we'll get rising refugee numbers again as they come via Libya and Italy," he added.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)