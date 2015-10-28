BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's cabinet signed off on a
draft law on Wednesday which will make it easier for hundreds of
thousands of asylum seekers in the country to set up bank
accounts.
Under the new rules, everyone will have the right to access
basic banking services, including the homeless and people who
fall under the protection of the Geneva Convention on Refugees.
This means that migrants will be able to open accounts at
any bank, enabling them to deposit and withdraw cash, carry out
bank transfers, set up direct debits and make payments with
cards.
Germany expects between 800,000 to one million people, many
fleeing war zones in the Middle East and Africa, to arrive this
year, although not all of them will be given asylum. Giving
refugees access to current accounts is seen as a vital first
step to help them integrate them into society.
"Those who don't have a bank account, don't have good
prospects on the labour market. Hunting for a flat is also a
problem for many people without an account," said Justice
Minister Heiko Maas.
In Germany, the number of people without a bank account is
in the high six figures, according to estimates by the European
Commission, and that figure is expected to rise due to the
influx of refugees.
Until now, only a few saving banks, which are publicly owned
or controlled, have accepted refugees as customers. Asylum
seekers were often turned away by other banks since they had no
fixed address or lacked the necessary documents.
Under the draft law, which must be approved by parliament to
go into effect, all banks that offer current accounts would be
obliged to do so for a wider group of consumers.
Last month, Germany's financial watchdog Bafin said it was
going to allow banks to accept a broader spectrum of documents,
such as papers provided by Germany's immigration authorities.
The draft law also obliges banks to become more transparent
about their charges and make it easier for customers to change
bank accounts.
