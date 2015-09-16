MUNICH, Sept 16 About 6,000 asylum seekers arrived in the southern state of Bavaria on Tuesday, German police said, despite the introduction of controls at the Austrian border at the weekend.

A spokesman said most had travelled from the Austrian city of Salzburg but some had crossed the frontier at other places.

Germany, struggling to cope with the biggest influx of refugees since World War Two, restored border controls on Sunday to stem the inflow of asylum seekers through Munich. On Saturday alone, 13,000 refugees had arrived at Munich central railway station.

On Wednesday, rail traffic between Salzburg and Germany was halted, said Austrian rail company OeBB. (Reporting by Joern Poeltz; Editing by Giles Elgood and Ralph Boulton)