MUNICH, Sept 16 About 6,000 asylum seekers
arrived in the southern state of Bavaria on Tuesday, German
police said, despite the introduction of controls at the
Austrian border at the weekend.
A spokesman said most had travelled from the Austrian city
of Salzburg but some had crossed the frontier at other places.
Germany, struggling to cope with the biggest influx of
refugees since World War Two, restored border controls on Sunday
to stem the inflow of asylum seekers through Munich. On Saturday
alone, 13,000 refugees had arrived at Munich central railway
station.
On Wednesday, rail traffic between Salzburg and Germany was
halted, said Austrian rail company OeBB.
