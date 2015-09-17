BERLIN, Sept 17 Germany has extended its
controls to the border with the Czech Republic to stop human
traffickers and better cope with the increased influx of asylum
seekers, a federal police spokesman said on Thursday.
Police started the border controls late on Wednesday on the
A17 motorway connecting the east German state of Saxony with the
Czech Republic, spokesman Christian Meinhold said, adding that
four traffickers had been arrested since then.
Germany decided on Sunday to temporarily reintroduce border
controls in response to the refugee crisis, with federal police
focusing on the Austrian border first.
