BERLIN Jan 14 An irate local politician in
Germany's southern state of Bavaria has dispatched a bus filled
with dozens of refugees on a 7-hour journey to Chancellor Angela
Merkel's office in Berlin as a protest against her open-door
refugee policy.
A spokesman for Peter Dreier from the southeastern town of
Landshut confirmed to Reuters that 31 refugees were making the
550 kilometre trip to the capital and were likely arrrive in the
afternoon.
A video on the online site of German newspaper Die Welt
showed police officers shepherding dozens of men and women with
bags onto a bus in a sunny country road lined with trees and
chalets.
Dreier appeared to be acting on a threat he made to Merkel
last year. Critical of her mantra that Germany can cope with the
influx of migrants, he reportedly issued a warning to the
chancellor in a phone call in October.
"If Germany is taking in 1 million refugees, mathematically
that means 1,800 will come to my district. I will take them and
if there are any more, I will send them to your office," Die
Welt quoted Dreier as saying.
Dreier, who was not available to comment, represents the
Freie Waehler, a loose grouping of politicians who do not have a
common policy, but campaign on individual issues mostly at the
local level.
Merkel is under increasing pressure to stem the flow of
migrants coming to Germany, many from war zones in the Middle
East or Africa. Some 1.1 million people arrived last year and
several thousand continue to stream in every day.
Local authorities are stretched both financially and
logistically to house and look after refugees and there has been
a backlash by right-wing groups who have warned of the problems
of integration.
Mass sexual assaults on women in Cologne at New Year by
gangs of young men described by police as being of Arab or North
African in appearance, have deepened worries.
The frustration in Bavaria, the main entry point for most
migrants coming to Germany, is especially strong with Merkel's
conservative allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU),
repeatedly calling on her to introduce a formal cap on migrant
numbers. She has resisted such a cap, arguing that it would be
impossible to enforce.
