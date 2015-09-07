BERLIN, Sept 7 The German government decided to
free up additional three billion euros ($3.35 billion) for
federal states and municipalities to help cope with this year's
record influx of refugees and migrants, a joint statement by the
ruling coalition issued on Monday said.
At a high-level meeting that lasted more than five hours,
leaders from Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition also
agreed on a series of other measures, such as speeding up asylum
procedures and facilitating the construction of asylum shelters.
In addition to the three billion euros for states and
municipalities, the government is planning to free up an
additional three billion euros to fund its own expenses, such as
paying benefits for asylum seekers, the joint statement said.
The agreement included widening the list of countries deemed
"safe", meaning their citizens generally have no claim to
asylum, to include Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro. Among those
already in that category are Serbia, Macedonia and Bosnia.
The aim is to speed up asylum and extradition procedures for
migrants from southeastern Europe, in order to focus on refugees
from war-torn countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The coalition meeting came at the end of a weekend that saw
18,000 refugees entering the country after Germany and Austria
had agreed with Hungary to waive rules requiring refugees to
register an asylum claim in the first EU country they reach.
Merkel's decision to allow thousands of refugees stranded in
Hungary to find a new home in Germany has caused a rift within
her conservative bloc with her Bavarian allies accusing her of
sending a "totally wrong signal".
Germany expects a record influx of 800,000 migrants and
refugees this year, by far the most in the European Union. In
August alone, more than 100,000 asylum seekers were registered
in Europe's largest economy.
($1 = 0.8957 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by G Crosse)