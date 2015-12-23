BERLIN Dec 23 Germany encouraged illegal
immigration to Europe with its humanitarian response to the
refugee crisis, the Czech prime minister was cited as saying by
a German newspaper on Wednesday.
Around 1 million refugees and migrants, many fleeing war and
poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, entered the
European Union this year, according to the United Nations. The
influx has caused a rift between eastern and western members,
who disagree on how to respond.
The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, through which many
refugees have travelled but where very few want to settle, have
led in their opposition to compulsory quotas for redistributing
asylum seekers across the EU bloc.
"Germany has, for the time being, given precedence to the
humanitarian aspects of the crisis over security issues,"
Bohuslav Sobotka told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview
published in its Wednesday edition.
"Germany sent a signal that could be seen and heard in large
parts of the Middle East and North Africa," he added. "That
stimulated illegal migration to Europe. Unfortunately that
cannot be denied."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her refugee
policies at a congress of her conservative party last week,
saying it had been a "humanitarian imperative" to open German
borders to refugees camped out in Hungary back in August.
But in a nod to critics within her Christian Democratic
Union (CDU), who have pressed her to introduce a formal cap on
the number of migrants Germany will accept, she also said she
would stem the flow.
Merkel is trying to tackle the influx through negotiations
to resolve the war in Syria and by encouraging neighbouring
Turkey to improve conditions for refugees there, we well as
convincing European partners to accept quotas of asylum seekers.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)