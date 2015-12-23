(Adds Sobotka's Twitter account hacked)
BERLIN/PRAGUE Dec 23 Germany encouraged illegal
immigration to Europe with its humanitarian response to the
refugee crisis, the Czech prime minister was cited as saying by
a German newspaper on Wednesday.
Around 1 million refugees and migrants, many fleeing war and
poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, entered the
European Union this year, according to the United Nations. The
influx has caused a rift between eastern and western members,
who disagree on how to respond.
The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, through which many
refugees have travelled but where very few want to settle, have
led in their opposition to compulsory quotas for redistributing
asylum seekers across the EU bloc.
"Germany has, for the time being, given precedence to the
humanitarian aspects of the crisis over security issues,"
Bohuslav Sobotka told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview
published in its Wednesday edition.
"Germany sent a signal that could be seen and heard in large
parts of the Middle East and North Africa," he added. "That
stimulated illegal migration to Europe. Unfortunately that
cannot be denied."
The refugee crisis has divided public opinion in the Czech
Republic. Many of the thousands of refugees who passed through
Czech territory this year were held in prison-like facilities
with poor hygiene and nutrition, prompting strong criticism from
the United Nations and other bodies.
Sobotka's official Twitter account was targeted by what
appeared to be hackers from the far right on Wednesday, hours
after his interview was published. A spokesman took to Twitter
to confirm the hack and said criminal charges would be filed
soon.
"Democratic elites are devastating Europe. There is no other
way but to take up arms, build a guillotine and take justice
into one's own hands," a post on Sobotka's account said.
Then followed messages saying the refugees were an "invasion
army", the women "mothers of future terrorists".
Sobotka reacted with an emailed statement, saying "If my
Twitter is attacked by neonazis, then I take it as an evidence
that I am doing a good job."
