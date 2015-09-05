BERLIN, Sept 5 Germany is expected to reject up
to 75,000 asylum requests this year by migrants mainly from
southeastern Europe, as it speeds up asylum and extradition
procedures for those from countries it deems safe to focus on
refugees from war-torn Syria and Iraq.
Der Spiegel magazine said on Saturday Germany had deported
more than 10,000 foreigners so far this year, many of them from
western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Macedonia, around
the same number as for the whole of 2014.
Germany expects a record influx of up to 800,000 refugees
and migrants this year, four times last year's level. With
relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits, Germany is
the EU's biggest recipient of people fleeing war in the Middle
East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.
The head of the Federal Agency of Migration and Refugees,
Manfred Schmidt, told Der Spiegel authorities would decide on
more than 75,000 asylum requests filed by migrants from western
Balkan countries by the end of 2015, and that nearly all of them
would be rejected.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday Germany can cope
with the record number of refugees this year without raising
taxes or jeopardising the government's goal of a balanced
budget.
Merkel's coalition is expected to agree on a series of
measures on Sunday, including cutting red tape to facilitate the
building of asylum shelters, speeding up asylum procedures and
increasing funds for federal states and towns.
The agenda will also include widening the list of countries
deemed safe -- thereby removing the right to claim asylum from
its citizens -- probably to include Kosovo, Albania and
Montenegro. Among the countries already deemed safe are Serbia,
Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Ros Russell)