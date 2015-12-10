* Germany needs migrants to counter shrinking workforce
By Joseph Nasr
BERLIN, Dec 10 The influx of refugees into
Germany is both a boon and a burden for the economy: it needs
huge numbers of migrants to rejuvenate an ageing workforce, but
must financially support many for years until they learn the
language and gain qualifications.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has refused to put a cap on refugee
numbers to a country where the population of around 82 million
is set to shrink by 15 percent by 2050, according to government
forecasts, with the workforce falling by 30 percent.
The country needs about half a million migrants a year until
2050 to counter that fall in the workforce, a study by
think-tank the Bertelsmann Foundation found.
But many of the people currently arriving from countries
such as Syria do not speak German and have few formal
qualifications, so it will take time and investment to reduce
their dependence on state welfare and get them into work.
Syrian refugee Tamam is proud of his knowledge of German
grammar, which he has been learning since he arrived in the
country more than a year, but frustrated that he still can't
speak the language well enough to land a job.
"You can't find a job without German but you can't learn the
language properly without a job," said the 41-year-old, who
declined to give his surname because he fears for the safety of
relatives he left behind in Aleppo, once Syria's commercial hub.
Each unemployed refugee costs taxpayers 12,000 euros
($13,000) a year, government figures show. Only 8 percent find
work in the first year and most rely on the state for everything
from food and housing to language courses.
But the costs will be offset within five to 10 years as more
and more refugees start working and paying taxes, according to a
study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW).
The study forecast that rising migrant employment would
gradually drive up German national output, with per capita
income increasing by 0.5 percent by 2030. Deutsche Bank has
published similar findings on the effect of migrants on German
national output.
"The refugees pose major financial, organisational and
logistical costs in the short term," said DIW president Marcel
Fratzscher. "But the refugees certainly will make an important
contribution to the needs that Germany has in terms of its
labour market and demographic developments."
MANY UNDER 25
The number of asylum-seekers arriving in Germany this year
is expected to top 1 million, many are from war-torn countries
like Syria and Afghanistan, up from around 200,000 in 2014.
A major advantage is that more than half of the new arrivals
are young: 55 percent of the 414,000 asylum seekers registered
in the first eight months of the year were under 25, according
to official figures. By comparison, 24 percent of the German
population is under 25.
Their age makes it easier to integrate them into a labour
market that is suffering from chronic shortages in almost all
sectors as more baby boomers retire.
Europe's largest economy, which is expected to post a budget
surplus this year, has the capacity and means to accommodate the
refugees. It enjoys the lowest unemployment rate since
reunification in 1990, at 6.4 percent in September, and has
600,000 unfilled jobs.
The government says it is currently focusing efforts on
processing asylum applications, but steps it has taken include
modifying employment rules for asylum seekers so that those
deemed to have a good chance of being granted permission to stay
in the country can work three months after registration rather
than waiting until asylum approval.
They can fill any available position if the employment
agency cannot find a German or EU candidate within 14 days.
The government employment agency says 54 percent of refugees
registered as unemployed left school before completing their
final exams. Eight percent have no schooling at all.
To tackle a lack of formal qualifications or schooling, an
extra 30,000 teachers are needed for refugees and their children
to boost their chances in the labour market, according to the
Cologne Institute for Economic Research.
But areas that could offer opportunities for lower-skilled
workers include the social services and healthcare sectors,
which have generated more than 900,000 new jobs since the end of
2007, and the catering and hotel industry which has created
200,000.
Such job creation has prompted a rise in the employment rate
among non-Germans. UniCredit said in a recent report that for
every additional unemployed foreigner in Germany there are seven
others who found a new job.
This offers hope for refugees like Tamam, who wants to work
as a graphic designer in the printing industry and dreams of
setting up his own publication business, just like in Aleppo.
To reach that goal he contacted two Christian charities that
are trying to find him unpaid work in a printing business so he
can learn German on the job.
"What can I do?" he said. "I have no other choice."
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)