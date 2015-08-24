* Record numbers of migrants this year could heighten
tensions
* Smartphone app offers practical tips for asylum seekers
* Hotel run by refugees aims to improve integration
DRESDEN, Germany, Aug 24 Ashamed by the rise of
anti-Islam group PEGIDA in Dresden at the end of last year,
local businesswoman Viola Klein was determined to send a signal
that not everyone in the eastern German city was hostile to
immigrants.
"We spoke with our staff and said we have to do something to
counter the view that foreigners have no business here," said
Klein, manager of software developer Saxonia Systems, which has
funnelled between 80,000 and 100,000 euros ($92-115,000) into
refugee projects.
Klein is just one of many entrepreneurs who are using their
capital and business skills to help a record-breaking number of
refugees integrate into Europe's biggest economy.
Their efforts come as local authorities brace for the number
of asylum seekers to quadruple this year to 800,000 -- more than
the population of Germany's fifth biggest city Frankfurt am
Main.
PEGIDA's weekly anti-Islam, anti-immigrant rallies that
attracted large crowds late last year have fizzled out, but the
high number of migrants arriving this year is again causing
unrest, particularly in eastern Germany, where attacks against
asylum shelters are on the rise.
Over the weekend, right-wing protesters pelted police with
bottles, stones and fireworks as they were escorting refugees to
a shelter in the town of Heidenau, south of Dresden.
After initially putting on language courses for
asylum-seekers, Klein noticed around 80 percent owned a
smartphone. Drawing on her firm's expertise, she worked together
with local developer Heinrich & Reuter Solutions to develop a
free app to help new arrivals negotiate German bureaucracy.
Available in five languages, the 'Welcome to Dresden' app
gives users assistance on how to apply for asylum, use public
transport or find a doctor.
Mohamad Abou Assaf, a 29-year-old Syrian who arrived in
Dresden five months ago after travelling overland through
eastern Europe, said the app would be helpful for those coming
with little grasp of the language.
He has benefited from a free, two-month language course from
Saxonia Systems that helped him quickly pick-up German and hopes
to start working soon.
"When I came here, my friends said: 'In the east there is a
problem with PEGIDA'. But I don't think that's true," said Abou
Assaf who worked as a car dealer in Damascus and hopes to get a
similar job in Dresden. "In Syria we have people that are good
and bad and the same is true here."
HOSPITALITY VERSUS HOSTILITY
Other entrepreneurs see refugees as an opportunity for
Germany, where the working-age population is forecast to shrink
by around 6 million people by 2030 and 15 million by 2060.
"We're ageing and getting older and the shortage of
qualified workers is gigantic; our state coffers won't be able
to cope without immigration," said Gerd Ellinghaus, whose
company, Comterra Development GmbH, operates refugee shelters
throughout Germany in return for a fee from local authorities.
Ellinghaus is launching a pilot project in Berlin to house
and train around 900 refugees in trades where there is a
shortage of workers. Around 27,000 apprenticeships are vacant,
according to the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts.
To speed up access to the labour market, the German
government has reduced how long asylum seekers must wait before
they can work and removed the requirement to first seek approval
from employment authorities before starting apprenticeships.
But critics say it needs to go further and guarantee that
asylum seekers who successfully complete training can stay.
Prinzip Heimat, a company created to help migrants, says a
further hurdle is changing firms' attitudes to refugees. As its
first venture, it is raising financing to set-up a 100-room
hotel in central Berlin where two-thirds of the staff will have
a migrant background.
The start-up is searching for a suitable building or plot of
land and is in talks with existing hotel operators as well as
architects of so-called 'container hotels,' with a view to
opening the doors at the start of 2017.
Prinzip Heimat's Catherine Daraspe said the aim of the
project, which is being run as a business not a charity, was to
create a complete change in how refugees are perceived: "We want
people who have fled their own homes to become hosts."
($1 = 0.8694 euros)
