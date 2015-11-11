BERLIN Nov 12 The United Nations' World Food
Programme (WFP) has responded to a funding crunch by developing
a mobile app that lets people around the world donate money to
help feed the 4 million displaced Syrians living in neighbouring
countries.
Developed by a start-up in Berlin, the app 'Share the Meal'
is touted as the first of its kind, allowing people to fund food
rations for WFP initiatives in Jordan, to which many of the
people escaping Syria's civil war have fled.
The new app, available for both the iPhone and Android
devices, offers food donations from $0.50 a day for a food bar
to up to $150 a year, and funds are directly forwarded to WFP
school feeding programmes.
"'Share the meal' for us definitely is about growing the pie
of people who contribute and we are increasingly looking for
partners in the private sector and individuals in the broader
public to help us," said Robert Opp, director of innovation and
change management at the WFP.
Only two months ago, the WFP launched a new fundraising and
awareness campaign with global brands like McDonald's and
Google. [ID: nL1N11P0K1]
Alleviating hunger and improving living conditions in
refugee camps as well as among the Syrian communities in Lebanon
and Jordan is widely seen as crucial to encouraging more Syrians
not to leave the area to embark on a risky journey to Europe.
Europe is struggling with a record influx of refugees this
year, with Germany, its biggest economy, expecting the arrival
of up to a million asylum seekers in 2015 alone.
The WFP, which requires $26 million a week to feed the 4
million refugees residing in countries bordering on Syria,
earlier cut back its food rations to 1.3 million people due to a
funding shortage in 2014.
At an emergency summit in Brussels in late September, EU
leaders pledged at least 1 billion euros more to the U.N.
refugee agency UNHCR, its World Food Programme and other
agencies, and an increase in funding for Syrian refugees in
Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and other countries.
Governments remain the WFP's traditional donors, but the
organisation is also looking into other means of financing its
growing need for support to help feed Syrian refugees.
"We currently work with 20,000 children at Zaatari camp in
the north of Jordan and distribute school food in order to break
the vicious circle of hunger and a lack of education," Sebastian
Stricker, founder of the app, told Reuters.
Shada Moghraby, the WFP communications officer in Jordan who
works in Zaatari refugee camp, said many of the 85,000 Syrians
there were "massively affected" by the food cuts and so had
risked their lives to travel to Europe.
"...I think it's a confluence of factors that led to
refugees heading for Europe, but the cuts in WFP assistance were
for sure the thing that broke the camel's back," Moghraby said
in a telephone call from Berlin.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel/Mark
Heinrich)