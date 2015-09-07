BERLIN, Sept 7 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said on Monday that the European Union needs to act
quickly to deal with the migration crisis and must decide
"within weeks" on the establishment of reception centres for
refugees in Italy and Greece.
"It will go faster than we perhaps think right now," Gabriel
said in a television interview due to be broadcast on ZDF
television channel later on Monday.
He added that a fair distribution of refugees was necessary
throughout Europe. While Germany will continue to take in a
"disproportionately high share", he said the country could not
take in the same amount each year and integrate them seamlessly.
Gabriel, who said earlier on Monday that it cannot fall on a
few countries to shoulder most of the burden, called on Hungary
to stick to the EU asylum rules and improve conditions for
refugees.
Leading members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing
coalition have agreed to find six billion euros to pay for the
influx but Gabriel said there was no need for people to worry
that Germany would raise taxes or reduce benefits.
Germany, with relatively liberal asylum laws and generous
benefits, is the EU's biggest recipient of people fleeing war in
the Middle East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.
A record 104,460 asylum seekers entered the country in
August, and it expects about 800,000 people to file for asylum
this year - four times last year's level.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Giles Elgood)