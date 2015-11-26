BERLIN Nov 26 Germany plans tax incentives for
building apartments over the next three years, to avoid housing
shortages as an influx of refugees increases demand, the Finance
Ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The government expects about 1 million asylum seekers this
year, far more than any other European country. German
politicians are under pressure to accommodate and integrate the
new arrivals.
Secretary of Housing Barbara Hendricks estimates that some
350,000 apartments will be needed each year, and only 245,000
were built last year. The tenant association DMB said Germany,
which has roughly 40 million homes, needs 800,000 flats.
In a letter to Hendricks, seen by Reuters, Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested the government should let owners of
new apartments write 10 percent of their costs off their taxes.
The incentives would be limited to areas with housing
shortages and applicable only if the apartment was built or
bought from 2016 to 2018, Schaeuble said in the letter.
Germany's construction industry is benefiting from a spike
in state spending on refugees. The latest Ifo survey showed the
business climate in the sector rising to its highest level since
German reunification.
The BvB federal construction industry association expects
2.5 percent sales growth next year, a faster rise than this
year, helped by a boom in new apartment building and housing
demand from migrants.
Still, the industry wants more government funding for social
housing and has put forward an idea to build purpose-designed
houses for refugees and lower-income families.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Michael Nienaber, editing by
Larry King)