BERLIN Feb 2 Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet
will provide tax incentives to investors who build new flats in
urban areas, in a drive to tackle a drastic shortage of
affordable housing aggravated by a record influx of refugees,
officials said on Tuesday.
The government plan is expected to give Germany's booming
construction sector an additional push, with builing companies
such as Patrizia Immobilien and Hochtief
among the beneficiaries.
More than a million migrants arrived in Germany last year,
most fleeing war and poverty in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.
With many sleeping in makeshift accommodation, there are growing
concerns about how to house them permanently.
Merkel's cabinet is expected on Wednesday to approve the tax
incentive plan, which was prepared by Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble and Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks,
government officials told Reuters.
The plan lets investors reduce their tax bills by deducting
nearly a third of their construction costs over three years as
long as they build new flats in areas where local authorities
say the housing shortage is most acute.
To avoid supporting the construction of luxury homes, the
tax incentive will be limited to flats with construction costs
below 3,000 euros ($3,273.90) per square metre. Private
investors can make tax claims for no more than 2,000 euros per
square metre.
The incentive, applicable for flats with a building permit
granted between 2016 and 2018, will cost the state more than
four billion euros in the coming years and is expected to lead
to the construction of up to 100,000 additional flats.
Even before the refugee numbers started to increase sharply
last summer, there was an estimated lack of 800,000 affordable
flats in urban areas.
This year, nearly 290,000 new flats are due to be built, but
experts say this is not enough to meet demand from a growing
urban population and the rising number of refugees, meaning that
more than 400,000 new flats are needed annually.
In addition to the tax incentives, Hendricks has therefore
called for the government to double its funding for public
housing to two billions euros per year.
