BERLIN, April 20 Germany and its European
partners need to move swiftly to agree new measures to avert
more deadly boating disasters in the Mediterranean, Chancellor
Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman Steffen Seibert denied that there was a
difference of opinion in Berlin about how to proceed after
officials sent different signals on Sunday about whether to
revive the so-called 'Mare Nostrum' rescue mission that Italy
ended late last year.
"It is clear to everyone in the German government that
something must be done to prevent further accidents, to prevent
mass deaths in the Mediterranean," Seibert said. "We now have to
move very quickly to agree on the appropriate measures."
