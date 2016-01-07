BERLIN Jan 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday every effort must be made to retain the free
movement of people within the European Union's passport-free
Schengen zone, but added this was dependent on a joint response
to Europe's refugee crisis.
"I don't want to issue any concrete warnings here, or say
'what happens if', but I do want to say that a Schengen system
can only work if there is joint responsibility for taking in
refugees and joint responsibility for protecting the external
borders," Merkel told a joint news conference with Romanian
Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)