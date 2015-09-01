BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged the European
Commission on Tuesday to come up with proposals to help Europe
cope with its refugee and migrant crisis, including defining
countries of safe origin.
"There are two things we must say clearly - the European
Commission must say, identify what are the safe countries of
origin ... and we need to work towards a certain harmonisation
in future," Rajoy said in a joint press conference with Merkel
in Berlin.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Noah Barkin)