WILDBAD KREUTH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she wants to stem the flow of refugees into the Europe Union while at the same time keeping open borders within the bloc.

"It is very important to me that we achieve both a noticeable reduction in the flow of refugees ... and at the same time preserve the free movement of people within the European Union," she told reporters at a meeting of her Bavarian allies.

