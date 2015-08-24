Police cars are parked next to left wing protesters, protesting against right wing protesters, who are against bringing asylum seekers to a former home furnishings store in Heidenau, Germany August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Policemen walk between flares thrown by right wing protesters who are against bringing asylum seekers to an accomodation facility in Heidenau, Germany August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Right wing protesters who are against bringing asylum seekers to an accomodation facility run down a street in Heidenau, Germany August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens after a meeting with French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

HEIDENAU, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemned violent protests against refugees that erupted over the weekend in eastern Germany, blaming neo-Nazis for spreading a "repulsive" message of hatred and local residents for supporting them.

More than 30 police were injured in clashes in Heidenau, near Dresden, early on Saturday when a mob of several hundred people, many of them drunk, began pelting officers with bottles and fireworks. Some of them shouted "Heil Hitler".

The violence occurred after a far bigger crowd gathered to protest the arrival of 250 refugees at an asylum shelter in the town. The refugees, some fleeing wars in Afghanistan and Syria, told Reuters they had feared the mob would enter the shelter and attack them.

"They all held up their middle fingers," said Yakuma Fatty, 23, from Gambia. "We didn't expect that from Germany."

Germany, which expects the number of asylum seekers to quadruple to about 800,000 this year, is struggling to cope. It has witnessed over a hundred arson attacks on asylum shelters, including another one on Monday morning near Stuttgart.

But the violence in Heidenau, which extended into Saturday and Sunday night, was unprecedented.

Sigmar Gabriel, vice chancellor and economy minister, travelled to the town of 16,000 on Monday, meeting the mayor and speaking to local residents.

"It must be clear that we don't give a single millimetre to these far-right mobs," he said. "These are people that have nothing to do with Germany. This is not the Germany we want."

Merkel spoke of "horrifying images" from Heidenau and an atmosphere of racism she said was "not at all acceptable".

"It's repulsive to see how right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are voicing their hatred," she said. "But it is just as disgraceful to see how German citizens, and even families with children are supporting this by marching along with them."

On its website, Heidenau describes itself as "the friendly town on the river Elbe". A public relations video on YouTube shows an idyllic, family-oriented place, with children singing in fields of flowers and splashing each other from a fountain.

But the town is located in an electoral district where the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) won 8.7 percent of the vote in a state election last year. It was the third-highest score for the NPD in all of Saxony, an eastern state of 4 million that shares a border with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Mayor Juergen Opitz, a member of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), described the protesters as an "unholy alliance" of Heidenau residents and "Nazi tourists" who travel from other parts of Saxony to stir up trouble at asylum centres.

"VERY SAD"

Locals expressed a mix of shame for the violence and frustration at how politicians were handling the influx of refugees. Germany has taken on far more asylum seekers than any other European country.

"We feel completely abandoned by the state," said Sylvia Zellemann, a 41-year-old delivery woman for Deutsche Post. "They don't get it, they say come here to Germany, we're open. But here on the ground they don't care what happens. The police are completely overwhelmed, you saw that at the weekend."

Frank, a 55-year-old restaurant owner who declined to give his last name, said: "The old people here have worked all their lives and now they have to watch all these people coming here getting everything given to them."

Many of the refugees are fleeing violence in countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea, but over a third are from countries in southeast Europe such as Albania and Serbia.

On Monday, a family of three Syrians, a mother and her two teenage boys, emerged from a department store in Heidenau with a trolley piled high with boots and backpacks, as if preparing for a long journey on foot.

Ilse, a 62-year-old from Dresden approached them, asking in broken English where they were from, to be told it was Syria.

"I don't agree with what happened here," she said, referring to the weekend's violence. "I wanted to say 'welcome'. If you're from Syria, you've come from the war."

Hasan Husaided, 20, from Afghanistan, who arrived as the violence erupted on Friday, said people in the shelter, including families with babies, had been scared the protesters would attack them.

"I decided I wanted to come to Germany because I heard it's good here. When I saw those bad people I was very sad, but we also see good people too," he said.

"You see people insulting you when you're walking around," said Fatty from Gambia. "We've been told not to react to them and we won't get hurt."

(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Alison Williams)