BERLIN The German government denied on Monday that there were "special trains" carrying migrants to Germany from Hungary and said that under European law asylum seekers arriving in Hungary must be registered there first.

"No, there are no special trains," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a post on Twitter. "People who come to Hungary must register and seek asylum there."

Earlier, a Reuters reporter in Budapest witnessed migrants there who have gathered by the thousands in railway stations, being allowed onto trains bound for Austria and Germany.

