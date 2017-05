German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at a summit of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) at the Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the European Union needed to establish migrant deals with Egypt and Tunisia along the lines of the agreement it already has with Turkey.

She also said more must be spent on development aid to deal with the root causes of migration.

The EU and Turkey agreed in March that Ankara would stem the flow of illegal migrants to Europe in exchange for financial aid and the promise of visa-free travel.

